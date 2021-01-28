In China, 54 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in 24 hours, reports website Chinese State Health Committee.

It is noted that 13 of them are imported. Seven cases have been confirmed in Shanghai, two in Tianjin province. Shanxi, Jiangsu, Guangdong and Sichuan provinces have reported one case of infection each.

The remaining cases of infection are internal, 28 of them were registered in Heilongjiang province, nine in Jilin, three in Hebei, and another case was detected in Shaanxi province. During the day, 96 patients with coronavirus were discharged from Chinese hospitals.

We will remind, in March last year, the Chinese authorities announced the end of the coronavirus epidemic in the country. On December 31, it became known that a patient infected with the “British” strain of COVID was first identified in the PRC. The day before, 75 new cases of coronavirus were reported in China