In China, 13 active and more than 30 asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus were found per day, reports RT, citing data from the PRC State Health Committee.

As specified, new imported cases were identified in Guangdong, Tianjin, Shanghai, Shanxi and Shaanxi.

In total, China currently has 236 people with COVID-19, one patient is seriously ill.

In addition, more than 7.8 thousand people are under medical supervision.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 91,000 cases of coronavirus and 4,746 deaths have been recorded in China, according to the World Health Organization.

Let’s remind, in Russia for a day identified 15,099 new cases of COVID-19. 185 people became victims of the disease.

For the entire time of the pandemic, 1,399,334 Russians were infected with the coronavirus, of which 24,187 people died.