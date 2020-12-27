In the PRC, 37 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in 24 hours, according to the Chinese State Health Committee.

It is noted that 21 of them are imported, 15 more cases are asymptomatic. There are currently 334 patients in hospitals.

At the end of last year, an outbreak of the disease caused by a novel coronavirus was reported in Beijing. She was recorded in Wuhan city, located in Hubei province. On March 11, WHO announced the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. On March 29, China announced the end of the coronavirus epidemic.

In total, 86 913 cases of infection were confirmed in the country, 81 959 people recovered, 4 634 patients died.

Earlier, Cui Gang, head of the Disease Prevention Department of the State Committee on Health of China, said that the experience of the country has shown that wearing masks and maintaining social distance are effective methods of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

It is also known that by mid-February 2021, the PRC authorities plan to vaccinate 50 million people against coronavirus.