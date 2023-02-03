Chinese scientists have successfully cloned three ‘super cows’ that can produce an exceptionally large amount of milk. State media reported, hailing the news as a turning point for China’s dairy industry to reduce its reliance on imported breeds.

The three calves were cloned from highly productive Holstein Friesian cows, originally from the Netherlands. The chosen animals are capable of producing 18 tons of milk per year, or 100 tons of milk over their lifetime. That’s nearly 1.7 times the amount of milk produced by an average US cow in 2021, according to the US Department of Agriculture.