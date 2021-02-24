In China, 21 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in 24 hours, according to the Chinese state health committee.

It is noted that all of them are imported. Infection cases have been confirmed in Shanghai, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Tianjin, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong.

During the day, 16 patients with coronavirus were discharged from Chinese hospitals.

We will remind, in March last year, the Chinese authorities announced the end of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country. At the end of December, it became known that a patient infected with the “British” strain of coronavirus was first identified in the PRC.

Earlier, the head of the WHO European Office, Hans Kluge, expressed the opinion that the COVID-19 pandemic will end early next year.