19 people became infected with coronavirus infection in China in 24 hours, according to the State Health Committee of the People’s Republic of China.

Nine asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 have also been identified. It is noted that all 29 cases are imported. No deaths were registered per day.

In total, 4,634 people became victims of the coronavirus in the country, 85,022 active cases of infection were recorded, including 2,473 imported.

The day before, 25 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in China. Earlier it also became known that the DPRK authorities have tightened control on the border with the PRC.