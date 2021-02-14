Sixteen people were injured, including three in serious condition, as a result of an accident that occurred at an amusement park in the Hunan province of central China. Reported on Sunday, February 14, the agency Xinhua…

It is clarified that the incident occurred on Saturday at 15:40 local time (10:40 Moscow time) in Shaoyang County. The injured were hospitalized.

According to the agency, the accident occurred on the spinning wheel attraction. According to preliminary data, a mechanical failure could be the cause.

The park is currently closed and an investigation is underway.

In September 2019, two people died in an accident at an amusement park in the Mexican capital. Then the trolley of one of the attractions, while moving, went off the rails and crashed into the wall.