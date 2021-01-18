The State Committee for Hygiene and Health of the People’s Republic of China said that over the past day, doctors have identified 109 new cases of coronavirus infection. RT.

Among the new cases, 16 are reported to be imported.

Another 93 cases are internal: 54 of them were detected in Hubei province, 30 in Jilin province, seven in Heilongjiang province, two in Beijing.

On December 31, 2020, it became known that a patient infected with the “British” strain of coronavirus was first identified in the PRC. Earlier this year, it was reported that more than nine million people in the country received vaccinations against coronavirus infection.

At the end of 2019, China reported an outbreak of the disease caused by a new type of coronavirus. She was recorded in the city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province. On March 11, WHO announced the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. On March 29, China announced a halt to the coronavirus epidemic, with 4,634 patients becoming victims of the virus in the country.