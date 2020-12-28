An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Chile, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the seismic event was 163 kilometers from the city of Valdivia, which is home to about 133 thousand people. Its hearth lay at a depth of ten kilometers.

No information about casualties, injuries or destruction was received. No tsunami threat was announced.

We will remind, in November off the coast of Chile were recorded tremors with a magnitude of 6.2.

On the eve, near the Turkish city of Sivridge, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 occurred. No information on casualties or damage was reported.