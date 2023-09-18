SANTIAGO, Chile — Thirty-six years after Fernando Ortiz disappeared, his family finally received his remains: five bone fragments in a box.

Ortiz, a 50-year-old teacher, was kidnapped in 1976 during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, arrested along with other communist leaders in Chile and sent to a torture center so secret that no one knew of its existence for 30 years. No one left alive the black site named after the street on which it was located: Simon Bolivar. It was little more than a house in a rural area east of the Capital operated by the regime’s intelligence agency, the DINA.

Ortíz was one of the 1,469 people who disappeared under Chile’s military regime between 1973 and 1990. Only 307 of them have been found and identified.

Now, 50 years after the coup that installed the 17-year dictatorship that imprisoned, tortured and killed thousands of its opponents, Chile has enacted a plan to locate the missing.

“Justice has taken too long,” said the President Gabriel Boric of Chile during a ceremony on August 30. “It is a duty to society as a whole to provide the answers that the Country deserves and needs.”

The move marks the first time the government has attempted to find the missing — an effort that has so far fallen largely on surviving relatives, mainly women, who protested and took their cases to court.

“The State took them, and it is the State that has to be responsible for reparation, justice and maintaining the search”said Luis Cordero, Minister of Justice and Human Rights of Chile. Two of Cordero’s great-uncles were kidnapped in 1973 and never found.

Other South American countries under military governments in the 1970s and 1980s have had mixed results in recovering the remains of their missing people. Forensic teams from Argentina recovered more than 1,400 bodies and identified 800 of them. In Brazil, efforts to find 210 people have had few results. The Paraguayan agency in charge of finding its 336 missing people has found only 34. Chile’s plan will digitize volumes of court case files and other files dispersed among human rights agencies and organizations. It will also finance the exploration of sites where the victims could be buried.

For decades, Chile’s judicial system was paralyzed by a Pinochet-era amnesty law that prevented prosecution for abuses committed between 1973 and 1978. It was not until 2000 that the judiciary stopped using it to dismiss cases and designated special judges to investigate these crimes. Since then, the Supreme Court has issued some 640 rulings, sending hundreds to prison.

It often took years for victims’ families to recognize that they would never return. “The idea of ​​his death is slowly permeating,” said María Luisa Ortiz, daughter of Fernando Ortiz and director of collections and research at the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago, the capital.

In 1978, when the remains of 15 missing men were found in an abandoned lime kiln, General Pinochet ordered the military to exhume hundreds of victims secretly buried throughout the country and dispose of them permanently. The bodies were thrown into the sea or into volcanoes. Others were cremated.

The general Pinochet resigned from his government in 1990, but continued to command the Chilean Army until 1998. He died in 2006.

“The plan has to result in information about the perpetrators,” said Congresswoman Lorena Pizarro, daughter of a communist leader kidnapped in 1976. “And where is that information? “We have to face the fact that the military has it.” The armed forces have never handed over their files from the time of the dictatorship, claiming that they no longer exist.

In 2006, a DINA guard at the Simón Bolívar barracks revealed the existence of the black site and described the torture suffered by prisoners there. Ortiz’s body was thrown into a mine shaft in Cuesta Barriga. It took 12 more years before nearly 200 bone fragments and pieces of clothing found at Cuesta Barriga were identified, including those from Ortiz. In June, 47 years after the disappearances, The Supreme Court of Chile issued its final sentence: up to 20 years in prison for 37 agents of Simón Bolívar.

“Nothing repairs the damage,” Ortiz said. “They give you five pieces of bone and that’s supposed to be your father.”

Laurence Blair and Flávia Milhorance contributed reporting to this article.

By: Pascale Bonnefoy