Chile and Australia in Beijing’s sights: official Chinese media announced about ten days ago that the coronavirus would have been detected on a shipment of cherries imported from one of these two countries. Since this news, the demand for cherries and their prices have collapsed in China.

Chilean exporters normally sell 500 containers of cherries per day to China. But since this news, they have gone days without going through a single load. “We still haven’t recovered the sales levels from before “, regrets Ronald Bown, president of the Chilean association of fruit exporters.

We only sell 300 containers per day, and at very different prices than usual: no more than 30% of the actual fruit price. Ronald brown to franceinfo

It is all the more worrying, seen from Santiago, that 90% of Chilean cherries exported go to China. But Chile assures that the virus has not been detected on its fruits. Ronald Bown says : “We have not received any information from Chinese customs saying they have found any trace of Covid-19 in their port terminals. “And he recalls that, for the moment in any case, the risk of contagion by fruits is not scientifically proven.

In fact, the Chileans may be paying the price for the tensions between China and Australia. The country-continent is the other country that exports cherries to China. However, diplomatic incidents have multiplied between Canberra and Beijing in recent months, in particular because Australia was among the first to request an independent investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 epidemic.

It also banned Huawei from 5G development in Australia. This story of cherries would therefore be part of a series of diplomatic reprisals. This is not the first time that China has targeted Australian exports. In early January, the Chinese official media also spoke of a “drop” (real or suspected) the quality of Australian cherries in terms of taste.