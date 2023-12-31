Last Hope Distillery is one of the few cocktail bars in Puerto Natales, a city in Chilean Patagonia. To enter, visitors ring a bell and then settle in at the bar.

“Hello,” says the waiter. “Have you ever tried gin?”

Gin is new to some Chileans, so the servers at Last Hope don't make assumptions.

Last Hope, which began offering gin in 2017, was one of the first gin distilleries in Chile. But the industry there has exploded. There are now about 100 brands of gin throughout the country.

Chile, long known for its wines, is now a destination for adventure tourism after expanding its natural parks. Chilean gin, its creators say, can serve as a bridge between these marketing arguments, taking advantage of Chile's reputation for its distinctive alcohol and in effect bottling its nature.

The country's gin distillers are not interested in only producing the best London Dry, said Teresa Undurraga, director of the Chilean Gin Association. They also try to make Chile flavored gins.

“That's why we use native spices,” said Undurraga, co-founder of distillery Destilados Quintal.

Gin is an ideal base; The neutral juniper-based alcohol takes on the flavors of the added ingredients. Chilean distillers hope that the spices and berries they infuse can serve as an invitation to visit, taste and see.

The rise of gin in Chile comes at what could be the end of a global resurgence, which began in Britain more than a decade ago.

Chilean gin faces competition from the country's three most beloved alcoholic beverages: pisco, whiskey and wine. But gin production has advantages.

The first is accessibility. Pisco comes from specific regions of Chile and Peru. Gin, no. The second is time. Whiskey takes years to mature. Gin can be ready in days.

The third is the lack of pretension. Wine demands sophistication. Only a trained drinker can perceive differences in origin with a sip. Not so with gin. Natural extracts are easy to recognize.

In the heart of Santiago, Eduardo Labra Barriga tries to make a gin that tastes like the City itself. He called him Little Bird. He leans heavily on lavender, rosemary, pink pepper and lemon verbena leaves, which grow throughout the Capital.

In other parts of the Capital, artisanal gins are just beginning to become fashionable in the most popular bars. Many customers prefer to stick with a high-end pisco or an imported whiskey.

For this reason, some distilleries hire representatives to help promote their products.

Camila Aguirre Aburto works as a brand ambassador for Gin Provincia. Before designing a cocktail for a bar, Aguirre begins with a lesson.

First, share dried juniper to explain the base flavors. Then show off the extracts that give flavor to the gin. Only then does he allow his customers to taste the liquor.

“Close your eyes, smell the gin,” says Aguirre. “Feel the forest after the rain.”

At first, the invitation seems like a joke. But maybe, maybe you feel a lush valley on your palate? Or is that tickling in your nostril the winds of Patagonia?

By: AMELIA NIERENBERG