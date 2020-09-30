Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut became active on Twitter only two months ago. After this, he is constantly in discussion, whether it is about Sushant Singh Rajput case or a dispute with Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena. Or when the BAMAC demolished the alleged illegal construction in his house. Kangana put her side on all these issues through Twitter. But now she is sharing her photos and memories related to them.

Kangana Ranaut shared some of her photos on Twitter shortly before. These include his childhood and throwback pictures. Kangana looks very cute in the picture of childhood. She is wearing a frock with floral imprint and is wearing a garland of beads around her neck and posing for photos. Apart from this, she has also shared pictures of London, Paris, New York Fashion Week. Along with this, he has also shared his childhood memories.

See Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here-

When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHW6wUZnNi – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

Kangana was the village clown

Kangana shared these pictures and wrote, “When I was a little girl, I used to adorn myself with beads, cut my hair myself, wear high socks and heels till Thai. People used to laugh at me. Joker of the village From being in London, Paris to sitting at the front row of New York Fashion Week, I realized, fashion is nothing but a way to prove myself. “

Watch Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here

…. I am a river of fire and have to drown. pic.twitter.com/L2cusMIPIS – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Recently, Kangana Ranaut has shared the caption with flowers on her official twitter account, caption – ‘There is a river of fire and you have to drown.’ Let me tell you that these days Kangana Ranaut is spending time with her family in her hometown Himachal Pradesh, not in Mumbai.

KBC 12: Contestant left the game in the middle, Amitabh Bachchan asked questions related to Sushant Singh’s last film