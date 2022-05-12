chihuahua.- The Municipal Government of Chihuahua launched the Chihuahua Capital Neighborhood Network, with which reports can be sent through WhatsApp groups that will be attended quickly by municipal agents, providing people with greater security in their neighborhoods and communities. It is worth mentioning that this tool has already been working on a pilot program and now There are already 3 thousand neighbors who are part of it in 120 WhatsApp groups.

Regarding its operation, the director of Municipal Public Security, Julio César Salas González, explained that this network allows building groups of neighbors like many that already exist, but that now they will have a direct link with the Directorate of Public Security, and for this the groups of this messaging application of a certain neighborhood, they just have to send a message to the number 614 255 5003number that Public Security will register and then they will contact to validate the group and register their data.

“This chat also involves a controller who permanently monitors the networks and his server, the commissioner of the Municipal Public Security Directorate,” he said.

For his part, the mayor of Chihuahua, Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza, reiterated his commitment to provide security to the population, and with these actions, he indicated, they are working for a safe capital. He expressed that Red Vecinal CUU Capital is a very useful tool that aims to reinforce citizen coordination through neighborhood groups on the WhatsApp platform.

“Today we all have a chat with friends, classmates or former classmates from school, the family, or in some cases chats with the neighbors of the neighborhood or even with the neighbors of our street, and this led us precisely to think, to Julio and myself, in the way of making these communication and closeness tools serve us to give better results in the fight against crime,” he said.

The primary idea, said the municipal president, is to have a tool that allows neighbors to take care of each other, but at the same time have direct communication with the Government that allows reaching homes and maintaining security and tranquility in the neighborhoods and communities of the city. Chihuahuan capital.

At the beginning of this 2022, Marco Bonilla said, According to surveys, 18.6 percent of the population spoke of the presence of gangs in their neighborhoods or communities, while 17.5 percent indicated a lack of surveillance and insecurityand although he considered that these figures are not very high, as authorities they see red lights in any indicator above zero, which must be addressed immediately and the neighborhood network will allow it to be done first-hand and immediately.