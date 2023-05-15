Chihuahua.- Chihuahua authorities reported that in a search they detained three men with firearms, and in other events they detained an alleged kidnapper.

three detainees

During the execution of a search warrant, elements of the State Investigation Agency and personnel from the Northern District District Attorney’s Office arrested three men and seized a pistol-type firearm, reports the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office.

Following up on an investigation folder, elements of the Crimes Against Life Unit searched the address on Manuel Gómez Morín boulevard, in the Satélite neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the place, they were received by Alejo OC, 55 years old; Rodrigo Nicolás CN, 21 years old, and Rodrigo Nicolás CA, 41 years old, who were inside the home where they seized a brown and black pistol-type firearm from the HellCat brand, with a metal magazine of silver color with brown, with the legend 9mm, stocked with 12 useful cartridges and one cartridge with the legend 9mm LugerWin.

Through an act of seizure and registration of the chain of custody, the three men were formally arrested for the alleged crime of possession of firearms for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as possession of firearms. Unlicensed.

Once their rights were read to them, they were transferred to the facilities of the North Zone District Attorney, to be made available to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic.

An alleged kidnapper, in Parral

Elements of the State Investigation Agency, attached to the South Zone District Prosecutor’s Office, completed an arrest warrant against an alleged person responsible for having committed aggravated kidnapping, the Chihuahuan Prosecutor’s Office reports on the other hand.

The apprehension took place in a recreation center located on Avenida Tecnológico, in the city of Hidalgo del Parral.

The detainee was identified as Roberto Celestino FL, 27 years old, who appears in an investigation folder for the aforementioned crime and for which a Control Judge of the Hidalgo Judicial District granted the respective order.

He was placed at the disposal of the Specialized Prosecutor for Strategic Operations for the continuation of the investigations of the case.

alleged aggressor woman

Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) arrested María Magdalena MA in the legal term of flagrante delicto, for her probable responsibility in the crime of intentional injuries to the detriment of her husband, adds the Chihuahuan Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the ministerial investigations, the events accused of occurred last Thursday, May 11, when the woman allegedly caused serious injuries to the victim with a bottle.