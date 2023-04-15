The macaw parrot, stolen from a resident of Cherkessk, returned to its owner. On Friday, April 14, reports the portal “MVD Media”.

According to the owner, the cost of such a parrot is about 193 thousand rubles.

The exotic bird was stolen by the owner of the apartment where the victim rented a room. After that, the attacker ceded someone else’s pet to a neighbor for 80 thousand rubles, and he sold the parrot to Yekaterinburg.

“My son bought a parrot from a friend. Documents must be sent later. <…> He has his own legal business. He takes pictures of parrots,” shared Igor Fisenko, the father of an unwitting participant in an illegal transaction.

A criminal case was initiated against the kidnapper under Part 2 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft with causing significant damage”). They took a written undertaking not to leave the place from the man. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials took the parrot away and overate it to its owner.

On the eve it was reported that the police of the Krasnodar Territory are looking for a teenager who was catching a swan with a bait while his friend was filming the process on video. The incident occurred near the bridge across the Levy Beysuzhek River in Korenovsk.