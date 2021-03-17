The Chechen public appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to protect law enforcement officials after the publication of Novaya Gazeta’s investigation of massacres in the republic. This is stated in a statement published in Instagram-account of the Public Chamber (OP) of Chechnya.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! The public of the Chechen Republic expresses extreme indignation at the appearance on the pages of Novaya Gazeta of yet another slanderous fabrications and far-fetched accusations against the regional leadership, commanders and law enforcement officers, ”the text of the post says.

The authors of the report denied the conclusions of the journalists and stated that they, “hiding behind freedom of speech, published an article defaming the honor and dignity of police officers, causing moral harm and psychological trauma to relatives and friends, and thereby disturbing society, interfering with quiet work and development”.

The social activists emphasized that the Novaya Gazeta article contains slander and lies about the Akhmat Kadyrov police patrol regiment, which “stands with arms in hand at a combat post” and is engaged in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Novaya Gazeta published the second part of the investigation into the executions in Chechnya. In it, a former employee of the Akhmat Kadyrov police patrol regiment, senior police sergeant Suleiman Gezmakhmaev, spoke about the circumstances of the murder of at least 13 people from the “list of 27”.