Head of the Chechen Parliament Daudov: changes will be made to the new textbook on the history of the Russian Federation

A new textbook on the history of Russia for grades 10-11, one of the co-authors of which was presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, caused a wave of indignation among representatives of peoples repressed in the USSR, but at the moment this issue has been resolved. This was stated by the Chairman of the Chechen Parliament Magomed Daudov in Telegram.

According to him, Medinsky admitted that one chapter was taken without changes from previous editions and assured of his readiness to put it in order. The position of Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov was no less decisive, Daudov noted.

“For everyone who was worried about this topic, I want to inform you that a working group has been created from among the heads of regions whose peoples were repressed, and proposals for inclusion in the specified chapter of the textbook will be agreed upon with it,” Daudov explained and added that thousands of representatives repressed peoples made a huge contribution to the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Daudov emphasized that the issue has now been resolved and “justice has been restored.”

On August 7, Medinsky announced that sections from the 1970s to the 2000s had been completely rewritten in new Russian history textbooks. He noted that in addition to the rewritten paragraphs, sections from 2014 to 2023 were added, including a chapter on special military operations.