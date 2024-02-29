Chadian opposition leader Yaya Diallo was killed in a shootout with security forces

In Chad, the leader of the opposition party Socialist Party Without Borders (SPS), Yaya Diallo, was killed during a shootout with security forces at the party's headquarters. This was announced by prosecutor Umar Mahamat Kedelaye, reports Reuters.

In the capital N'Djamena, heavy gunfire was heard near his party's headquarters after several people were killed in earlier clashes near the National Security Agency (NSA) building.

Earlier, security forces in Chad entered the headquarters of the opposition LNG, whose activists are accused of attacking the NSA office, and made arrests. According to radio station RFI, the authorities of the African country made the arrests at the direction of the investigation.