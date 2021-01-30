The arbitrations in the Ascent remain at the center of the controversy. And while the final of Federal A is beating for second place to play the First National – this Sunday Deportivo Maipú and Deportivo Madryn will face each other-, there are still tail tails from the defeat of Sarmiento de Resistencia against the Mendoza, a new chapter of the misgivings that have been observed in the different categories.

He made so much noise that Jorge Capitanich even got in. The governor of Chaco, who is also president of the club, he denounced a plot against the teams in his province, fired at the Federal Council and demanded a judicial investigation. And the technician of the Chaco team, Raúl Valdez, assured that the referees are “Corrupted.”

Maipú and Sarmiento played on Wednesday at the Omar Higinio Sperdutti stadium in Mendoza. The referee Gastón Monzón Brizuela sent off three players from the Chaco team. Gonzalo Cañete and Sergio Sagarzazu received the direct red. The first for playing a ball with his arm up; the second, by a slight push on José Méndez, who first had committed an infraction that the Cordovan judge allowed to pass. Minimally, it was exaggerated. Later, he fired Brian Berlo for a hit on Federico Illanes.

Arms akimbo. For Raúl Valdez, Sarmiento’s coach, the referees “are corroded, they are corrupted.” (PHOTO: Sarmiento de Chaco)

Sarmiento was left with ten men with 25 minutes remaining to the game and as if that were not enough, Monzón Brizuela charged a non-existent penalty on Alvaro Vielez. Leandro Corulo scored the goal. In the end, Luis Daher killed him. All with the presence of 300 people on the field, despite the public ban due to the pandemic.

After the game, Capitanich threw fire through the microphones. “The organization of the federal system is the least federal there is. Obviously, arbitrations perform an embarrassing task. Really, the referee of this contest has been regrettable, not only because of those expelled, but also because of the invented penalty ”, he shot.

And he continued: “This forces us to think from the provincial state about the support mechanisms and incentives for the participation of the teams in the tournaments developed by the Argentine Football Association. Regrettably, in this type of instances the friends of the super-structural leadership are observed. What they did with Sarmiento … There is a strategy of the Federal Council at the national level to generate these damages. To Chaco and to all the institutions that intend to participate in the AFA. And although they are managed autonomously, an investigation at the judicial level would have to take part ”.

It is difficult to digest the anger that invaded EVERYONE and EVERYONE who make up the Club Atlético family, in the face of the public facts and acts of injustice that we have suffered … pic.twitter.com/hIKX1s4wJc – Club A. Sarmiento (from 🏡) (@sarmientochaco) January 29, 2021

The words of the leader were added to the strong statements that the protagonists of the Ascent tournaments have been making for a long time in which they point to the AFA for the performance of the referees. There are controversies and unprecedented failures in almost every game. And the arrival of the VAR, which is not a guarantee but it helps, will be delayed until mid-2021. Federico Beligoy, questioned National Director of Arbitration, has already announced it.

“The squad of referees who charge badly and for the benefit of one, many times judged, are not bad referees. They are corrupted, they corrupt them. When there is nothing at stake, they lead excellently, “said Valdez. The Resistance team coach also stated in the program AscentX3 (Radio Del Plata): “If the referees work like that, it is because there is someone who allows it. So there is a complicity, there is a system that is designed to make these things happen. Unfortunately it is so. “

Everything happens before the final that Maipú and Madryn will play this Sunday at 5:15 p.m. in Mendoza and the middle of the rumors that were generated in the week, that the loser of this match and San Telmo will be promoted directly to 36 teams and instead 35 in the next championship of the First National.

From Viamonte they clarified that Maipú or Madryn and the Isla Maciel team will have to play that defining match this week, but there are several who believe that it is a complication to set up a championship with an odd number.

Gastón Saenz, president of San Jorge de Tucumán, had said last year: “Güemes is the one who has to go up, he’s all armed.” And continued: “They turn to Sarmiento de Capitanich”. He was not wrong, according to the results.

Güemes de Santiago del Estero rose after several controversial arbitrations, the last one in the duel with Villa Miter de Bahía Blanca. And many see Pablo Toviggino, born in Rosario but based in that province in the north of the country, behind the scenes. After all, he is the executive secretary of the AFA presidency.