The photo, which the traveler posted on his Twitter account, shows the passport, a stamp specially designed for the wedding day of Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, attached to today’s date.

Jordanian and Arab eyes are directed towards the Jordanian capital to follow the wedding of Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein, the eldest son of the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, to his fiancée, Rajwa Khaled Al Saif, today, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The Jordanian royal family enjoys great Arab and international attention, as no less than 1,700 Arab and international personalities, including heads of state and very prominent personalities, will attend the wedding ceremony to be held today, Thursday, between the Zahran and Husseiniya palaces in the capital, Amman.