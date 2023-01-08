Celaya, Guanajuato.- In Celaya, Guanajuato, a loud detonation of bullets took away the peace of the inhabitants of the El Becerro community, they would never imagine that a homicide had been committed just a few meters from their homes.

At 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 911 Emergency System received a report of a shooting, shots fired very close to the main garden of the El Becerro community, so police officers and personnel from the Mexican Army went to the scene of the events.

After security officers conducted a tour of the area, they realized that there was a person with no signs of life in the place, meters from the main garden.

Security officers cordoned off the area and notified the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato (FGEG).

Experts and Criminal Investigation Agents (AIC) of the FGEG, p.They proceeded to study the area of ​​the events, when they finished gathering all the evidence, they notified the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO), so that he will lift the body, which was transferred to Guanajuato, capital.

We recommend you read:

In the SEMEFO facilities, the law necropsy will be applied to determine the causes of death and identity.

So far the mechanics of the events are unknown, The only information that is available is the report of the shooting that the neighbors heard.