Mexico City / 06.27.2021 11:59:33

Driving is not only about paying attention to the wheel, but now people who are looking for the opportunity to commit a crime must be alert, and it is that in Mexico City it has been detected that thieves have implemented a modality to rob motorists.

As well as the so-called forklifts, who hit your car to make you stop and thus assault you, there is now the modus operandi of scrambled egg, what consists of crashing an egg on the windshield of vehicles while they are in motion which obstructs the vision of drivers and forces them to use the windshield wiper, however, due to the viscosity produced, The vision is not cleared and causes the motorist to stop and get off, a moment that is used to deprive them of their belongings or the car itself.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City issued a series of recommendations to the general public, in order to avoid being surprised by crime in the assault or robbery of a vehicle and robbery of a home under this modality.

Another way they use to commit crimes is when they throw eggs at the facade of a home in order to verify if the inhabitants are inside the house, and if not, plan the clandestine entry in order to steal valuables .

How to avoid being a victim of this form of theft?

Given these events, the Mexico City police issued a series of recommendations to prevent any situation that endangers the physical and patrimonial integrity of the inhabitants.

In the case of detecting that an egg was thrown onto the windshield of the car, it is recommended:

Keep calm.

Do not operate the windscreen wiper, in order to avoid loss of visibility.

Do not stop the car and for any reason, descend to claim the action, since criminals take advantage of the moment to assault the driver or steal the vehicle.

Lean on your rearview mirrors to detect anything unusual.

Proceed with caution and find a safe place to stop.

As for the crashed egg on the facades of homes, it is advisable to:

Avoid providing personal information through social networks.

Do not talk in public places about future trips or outings.

Make sure that a trusted person is always at home.

In the absence of the inhabitants, order relatives or acquaintances to make sporadic visits to the property at different times.

Apply the “Vigilante Neighbor” program and have constant communication with them through neighborhood chats.

The SSC points out that it is of vital importance that in case of detecting cases similar to those described, the ideal thing is to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office, request support from the closest police officers, make use of the application “My Police ”, Or use the help buttons located on the poles of the video surveillance cameras or the 911 emergency number.

.