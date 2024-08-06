Electronic Arts announced that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor They will go on sale on September 17, 2024. This will be with a suggested price of $49.99 dollars or its equivalent in national currency.

Digital pre-orders are now open on the PlayStation and Xbox stores, making good on Respawn Entertainment and EA’s promise that the game would also be coming to these next-gen systems.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It was originally released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 28, 2023. Regarding the last platform mentioned above, it is available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App. Why did it take so long to come to PS4 and Xbox One?

Respawn had to make a variety of optimizations and tweaks to get the game to run smoothly on these platforms, as well as to maximize the capabilities of their hardware.

Fountain: EA.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts also announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivoralthough it is already available on PC, will receive a new update. It does not have a precise release date but it will be available in the next few weeks.

This patch will include adjustments to improve the technical performance of this game. It will also make the controls more efficient and incorporate quality of life improvements.

So far the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It has the lowest average on Metacritic, which is 78/100. In contrast, the highest-rated version is the Xbox Series X|S version, which has an 86/100, followed by the PS5 version with an 85/100.

Fountain: EA.

Although this Star Wars game is the one that has attracted the most attention in recent times, it is already on the way Star Wars Outlaws. We tell you our impressions and what you need to know to play it on PC.

