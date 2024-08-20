Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

There could be a conflagration in the Middle East. If Iran actually attacks Israel, an evacuation of German citizens with the help of the frigate Hamburg could be considered.

Cairo – This week, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas While the USA is looking forward to success with hope, Hamas fears that the optimistic statements of the USA and Israel are just an “illusion”. At the same time, an escalation with Iran and Hezbollah is on the horizon.

After the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya and HezbollahIran had threatened commander Fuad Shukr with harsh “punishment”. Hezbollah also announced retaliation. So far, the threats have not been carried out. The attacks by Hezbollah and Israel on the Israeli-Lebanese border could start a wildfire in Lebanon.

German citizens to leave Lebanon: Evacuation by Bundeswehr possible

For weeks, the Foreign Office has been advising all Germans to avoid Lebanon on civilian flights to leave. Only a few have heeded the travel warning so far. The Foreign Office currently reports 2,900 German citizens who are on the embassy’s crisis preparedness list. Due to the holiday season, there could be more. The so-called “ELEFAND list” contains names and addresses of Germans who will be notified in the event of a crisis or disaster and, if necessary, taken out of the country.

Since many airlines, such as Lufthansa, have suspended their flights to and from Beirut for the time being, the evacuation would have to be carried out via the German Armed Forces The German army announced last week that several A400M transporters were ready for takeoff at Wunstorf Air Base. A possible deployment is being discussed. However, the German army has not yet received an official order. One possible plan would be to pick up the German citizens in the Lebanese capital Beirut and drop them off on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, reports the Mirror.

Germany is participating in the EU military operation to protect merchant ships with the frigate “Hamburg”. (Archive photo) © Sina Schuldt/dpa

The sea route as a “backup”: Frigate Hamburg remains in the Eastern Mediterranean

In an emergency, Beirut’s airports could be closed. Evacuation by air would then be virtually impossible, as there are only a few other suitable landing strips. The land route via Syria, as in the last Lebanon war in 2006, would also not be possible. This would mean that the sea route would come into play.

The frigate Hamburg has been preparing for a mission in the Red Sea in recent weeks. EUOperation “Aspides” was intended to protect merchant ships from attacks by the Yemeni Huthi rebels. Preparations for the operation have now been cancelled. Due to the worsening situation in the Middle East, the frigate is to remain in the eastern Mediterranean in order to evacuate German citizens from Lebanon if the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, reports the NDR Lower Saxony citing defense circles.

The US has increased its military presence in the Middle East due to the increasing tensions. According to reports, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, equipped with F-35C fighter jets, and its escort ships are to be relocated to the region. The USS Georgia, an Ohio-class submarine, has also been ordered to the Middle East. The USS Theodore Roosevelt and its escort ships are already on site. According to a high-ranking official in the Biden administration, the relocation of military assets is to the principle that the United States will “unwaveringly defend” its interests, partners and people, says a report by the WashingtonPost. (lw)