The turnaround in which Grosseto confided, an unexpected joke for the Sangiovannese. The Sports Court of National Appeal has in fact accepted the appeal of the Maremma on the “case-door” of Serie D after, in the first instance, the Sports Judge had agreed with the Valdarnesi. Appeal won by the red and whites who are awarded the three points in the standings: 3-0 victory by table in the match against Sangiovannese which lasted… more than a month. The story had already become known.

The story

—

Last 19 March, at the Fedini stadium in San Giovanni Valdarno, Grosseto had denounced the insufficient height of the Biancazzurri’s goals. In fact, there were almost ten centimeters missing from the regulatory measure: and so off with spades and hoes to “raise” the two doors of the house in an artisanal way. The result? A crater around the goal lines: the match was still played, with the final result of 1-1. But Grosseto was not satisfied with the way Sangiovannese “bridged” the height of the crossbars, and for this reason he filed a complaint through his lawyer Mattia Grassani. A complaint initially rejected, last April 4, and now proved to be successful. The standings change significantly, now, with the three points assigned to Grosseto. In fact, the Maremma escaped from the playout area, climbing to 36 points in Group E of Serie D. Sangiovannese, on the other hand, lost the point earned on the pitch and “relegated” to 39 points, four points more than the last team currently destined for the playouts . With three days to play, the picture of salvation is still nebulous.