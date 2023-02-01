Apparently you shouldn’t have given your collection of Pokémon cards to your eight-year-old nephew. The most expensive card with Pikachu on it is said to be worth $6 million. In addition to the pictures with Pokémons and football players, you will soon be able to save for cards with cars on them. These are unfortunately virtual, but can give you access to cool prizes, such as motorsport events and driving days.

According to the founder of CarFT, Morgan Pezzo, the fun of cars should be brought to the widest possible audience. Numerous enthusiasts don’t have the chance to spend a day in one single seater spend on the circuit. The Pezzo team wants to change that by launching CarFT: an app in which you collect and trade pictures of cars. In addition, ‘the best players get the best rewards’, according to the makers.

The idea of ​​CarFT

Pezzo explains how he came up with the idea of ​​CarFT: “I was playing some racing games with my cousin Laurent and we said “why do we invest time and money in these games and have nothing but fun?” […] Why aren’t there real prizes, like merchandise or experiences that money can’t afford in the world of cars?’

The game is basically free, but you can spend as much money as you want on special packs and additional cards. Such a package will cost you five euros. If you buy a package every month for a year, you will lose about a game for your console at the end of the year. That is why the team behind CarFT is considering setting up a subscription form.

Still sounds like your wallet will be a lot lighter with this game, but don’t forget you can win cool prizes like a free track day, tickets to an event and branded merchandise. The game should be launched next spring. Consider us intrigued.