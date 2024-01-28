MI have to admire Caren Miosga for her bravery. She took the night train to Kiev and arrived there when the drones were flying and the missiles had already hit. She stood in front of the ruins of a house and was obviously shaken. She did all this to ask a few questions of President Volodymyr Zelensky; and as a viewer you ask yourself: Why is she doing this to herself?

There is a correspondent, there are experts on Ukraine and its president, so there are certainly a few colleagues who would be better prepared to ask Zelensky a few uncomfortable questions about his leadership style, about arguments and disagreements and about his mistakes – that is, to practice the kind of journalism whose freedom is also defended in Ukraine.

While, on the other hand, the job description of the new Sunday evening host was actually understood to mean that, like her predecessors, she would gather a few more or less interesting people together on Sunday evening and discuss the topic of the moment, if possible without risking too difficult or new thoughts. And as a spectator, you sit there in your mind, know everything better and slowly drift into the night before the next working day.

The unmissable smile

The answer to why she does this to herself may be this: Because she is Caren Miosga. Because it may not like to ask the smartest questions of the most competent specialists. But she brings with her this incredibly friendly presence, the expression of absolutely believable interest in the other person, a smile and a tone of voice that makes it almost impossible for the other person to respond with the usual platitudes and professionally friendly closedness.







Which brings her to the right place with Zelensky. When you watched him speak and act in recent weeks, the Ukrainian president seemed a bit resigned, tired, and also irritated by the fact that this West, with its democratic and diplomatic complexity, always takes so long to deliver what it wants Ukraine would have been necessary yesterday, or finally increased its arms production.

Caren Miosga, or so it seemed on television, made him reactivate his charisma. Which is a journalistic achievement because, much more important than the question of disputes and mistakes, is this question: What and, above all, how is Selenskyj talking to us, the Germans, whose support Ukraine so urgently needs.

His friend Olaf

He speaks calmly, rather quietly, he smiles back, and it seems important to him that his seriousness is not obscured by this. And that one does not overlook the possibility of despair and the awareness that the danger of defeat is imminent. He calls the Chancellor Olaf and praises him for whatever reason, but when asked whether they have become friends, Zelensky says that perhaps he would wish that, perhaps at some point they would have the time to become friends.







And to the somewhat too soft, general human question of how one should imagine the meeting of two such different characters, Zelensky answered quite seriously: that a German Chancellor and a Ukrainian President would have different perspectives, different stories and not necessarily the same interests. Just one thing: Ukraine must be defended. It would not be the delivery of one or the other weapon system that would trigger World War III. The Third World War would come when Ukraine was defeated. And Russia, strengthened by it, would march on.

What you can't talk about

Zelenskyj perhaps had the strongest moment when Caren Miosga asked him about the Taurus cruise missiles, which Germany is not supplying. And the president replied: There are things he cannot talk about. It was not a show of force, nor a rejection of journalistic curiosity. It was the exact opposite: in addition to all the sad and depressing facts that we know and that we hear about every day in the news, in addition to the exhaustion and fatigue of the Ukrainian people, in addition to the lack of ammunition and the problem of recruiting new soldiers, in addition to the Between the hesitation of Western governments and the German Bundestag's rejection of the Taurus delivery, there are things he can't talk about yet. A space of hope and possibilities opens up.

And then the threatening prospect that Donald Trump could become the next President of the United States. Volodymyr Zelenskyj would be a very bad politician if he complained about Trump, who blackmailed him when he was president: either he would provide material against Joe Biden's son, or the American aid would not be paid out. No, Zelensky smiles when he says: If Donald Trump, as he has announced, resolves the conflict in twenty-four hours, he would be the happiest Ukrainian president in the world.