My last visit to a Venezuelan museum, more than 5 years ago, was at Museum of Contemporary Art of Caracas, whose logo he conceived Gert leufert and where the stamped image of Gego’s Reticulárea was omnipresent. Gertrude Goldschmidt, better known as Gego, a German exile in Venezuela comparable to Look schendel, had its first retrospective there in 1977, just created that museum, which Sofía Ímber directed for almost three decades with an iron hand. Later, Robert Rauschenberg There he presented the ROCI (Rauschenberg Overseas Cultural Interchange) project and, according to the artist’s archive, he was one of the few institutions in Latin America capable of showing his work due to the combination of excellent infrastructure and professional management. Today Gego is exhibited at the MoMA, the Queen Sofia, the Tate from London and the MORE P from Saint Paul.

As soon as I began the tour of the gallery where the Vollard Suite from Pablo Picasso, I noticed that the space was dimmed because almost all the bulbs were burned out. The room guards explained that there was no way to replace them because the bulbs are “imported”. The air conditioning also did not work in another room, where a leak tapped on the floor in a corner near a work by the Cuban Ana Mendieta. From the auditorium could be heard the exultant choirs of a crowd in a karaoke, with a syrupy theme. The auditorium, by the way, was the only site with a high concentration of visitors. The rest of the museum looked like a faded ruin from another era, imprecise and grandiose, with some residual element of the museology, including room texts written with a slight imprint of a social nature.

By decision of a Minister of Culture whose name I forgot, the collections of national museums began to be collected regardless of the profile of each institution or its mission. That is, the contemporary art museum could manage the collections of the natural history museum, geographically located at a nearby point. This decision of the State could constitute a progressive and even radical gesture, if we followed the deconstructive or decolonial logic of a biennial where the western canon is reimagined for a multidirectional world, whose currencies they have been provincialized and today they exalt the local.

To this regressive panorama I could add another recent anecdote, which occurred during my passage through the exhibition of Venezuelan informalist art, organized in the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, where a significant number of works from the collections of national museums were included. At the last minute, the curators Mari Carmen Ramirez Y Tahía Rivero, former director of the Alejandro Otero Museum, were forced to redesign the walls for the inauguration in order to fill the voids left by the paintings and sculptures that never arrived. This review exhibition of the 1960s, formulated from a critical perspective to the so-called “petromodernity” (marked by the consumption of cheap fuels) was the most important and I would say that the only exhibition of Venezuelan art carried out in the last ten years outside of Venezuela (and I dare to think that inside).

I wonder what will happen today with the National Art Gallery and the museums of Fine arts, the Alejandro Otero, of Engraving and Popular Art, that of Natural History, among the many in Caracas. It is also hard to imagine what will happen to cities like Ciudad Bolívar, Mérida, Maracay, Maracaibo and Pampatar. Have they acquired work by Venezuelans produced after 2000? How many of the creators have left? How many curators live outside the country and hold positions in museums wherever they are hosted? What contemporary exhibitions have been held in the country and how many publications were published?

The answer I imagine evokes a twilight verse from Kafka: “Forever speaking of death and not dying.” But the swan song of these patrimonial institutions has a present, if you will, modest and diminished: the TAC room, the Mendoza room, the Chorros Sheds, the Trinidad Dryers, Mercantile Space, and perhaps others that I am they escape. The bourgeois public and the middle-class survivors who still row in puddles of oil stopped visiting museums to move the ritual of the muses to spaces located (and besieged) in residential areas, where the presentation of art is manifested in temporary exhibitions of shopping galleries. The latter resist the onslaught of crypto devaluations, unemployment, dollarization of the economy, state violence, rampant isolation and criminality, the gross and brutal products of poverty when associated with corruption.

But the national museums of the regime are also unable to convene the school tours of the three levels that used to reach massive numbers when I worked there. The enormous school dropout, the Covid and the lack of interest of the Bolivarian military regime in promoting a pedagogy of the art and the culture they evicted children and youth. On the other hand, small cultural centers, private although with public agendas, are the stronghold of a country renowned for a sector that has artists of the caliber of Jesus Soto, Gego Y Carlos Cruz-Diez, and some talented contemporary who managed to obtain an invitation to Documenta or biennials in the four cardinal points.

Gabriela Rangel, former director of Malba. Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia

Before turning off the elegiac machine of the nation against the authoritarian state that has twenty-one years of misrule to its credit, I must mention that in addition to the spaces of resistance in art, there remain above all figures of a social sensitivity that is proof of ideological congresses and tariffed bards. Already the fierce Argentine critic Marta Traba singled out one of them in his tirades against the art establishment in the 1970s: Jacobo Borges, breakthrough painter and inventor of projects.

Borges harassed by the fear of dying on foreign soil, where he was trapped visiting a daughter in the outbreak of the Covid, with his almost 90 years, he has traveled for several days to return to Caracas. He finally came home on the weekend to keep pace with civil disobedience. And any resemblance to him San Isidro Movement Cuban is pure coincidence.

Gabriela Rangel was born in Caracas, she is a curator and former director of Malba.