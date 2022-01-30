In Canada, trucks blocked traffic on both sides of the road connecting the western province of Alberta with the North American state of Montana. This was announced on Sunday, January 30, by the TV channel CBC.

According to the TV channel, a multi-kilometer traffic jam formed on the highway. The lockdown is linked to a trucker protest that began in Ottawa on Saturday. They demand that the government lift the anti-COVID restrictions.

In mid-January, in connection with the introduction of vaccination passports for drivers of heavy vehicles crossing the border with the United States, activists formed Freedom Escort 2022. On January 23, the first convoy of trucks left the Pacific province of British Columbia towards Ottawa. As truckers moved east, they were joined by their counterparts from other regions and supporters in private vehicles.

On January 29, against the background of ongoing speeches in Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family changed their residence for security reasons.

The protests in Ottawa, with the exception of some incidents, are peaceful.

On Saturday, former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Conroe, Texas expressed his approval of the actions of the protesters in Ottawa, saying that they are doing more to fight “lawless passports” and protect “American freedoms” than the US government.