Speaker of the Canadian Parliament Rota apologized for inviting SS Galicia soldier

Canadian Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre on social media X called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize for inviting ex-SS Galicia division fighter Jaroslav Hunke to a parliamentary meeting and applauding him. Earlier, the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, Anthony Rota, apologized.

According to the politician, the protocol service of the Canadian Prime Minister was responsible for selecting guests for the event in honor of the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, so parliamentarians could not know about Hunka’s “dark past.”

“Mr. Trudeau must personally apologize and not shift the blame to others, as he usually does,” Poilievre said.

Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons Anthony Rota apologized for inviting Jaroslav Hunka to parliament and honoring him. The former SS division fighter was presented as a veteran of the fight against the Russians during World War II, reports TASS.

The politician noted that he later became aware of information that made him regret his decision. The speaker apologized to the Jewish communities of Canada and around the world, emphasizing that no one, including members of the Ukrainian delegation, knew about the identity of the invitee.

On September 24, the Associated Press reported that Vladimir Zelensky, during a speech in the Canadian Parliament, greeted Yaroslav Hunka, a former soldier of the SS Galicia division.