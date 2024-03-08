The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Canada to demolish all monuments to Ukrainian Nazis in the country

In the Canadian city of Oakville (province of Ontario), the monument to the first Ukrainian division of the CC “Galicia” at the Ukrainian cemetery of St. Vladimir was dismantled. The memorial, installed in 1988, has been repeatedly demanded to be removed by activists and journalists.

Since its opening, the monument has often been subject to acts of vandalism. In particular, on June 21, 2020, unknown persons sprayed the cenotaph with aerosol paint with the inscription “Nazi war monument.”

City authorities disowned dismantling the monument

Oakville City Hall said it had nothing to do with the monument's removal. The communications department of the city administration explained that the monument was located on the private territory of the cemetery. “The city does not participate in its management and activities,” the authorities indicated.

Moreover, back in 2020, Oakville Mayor Rob Burton complained, that the memorial cannot be demolished, although the monument itself is “disgusting.” Otherwise, the mayor assured, he would have liquidated it “many years ago.”

Russia has positively assessed the demolition of a monument to Nazi criminals

Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Canada Vladimir Proskuryakov positively assessed the demolition of the monument to the Ukrainian SS division “Galicia”.

Despite the evil neo-Nazi propaganda of Kyiv and its sponsors, justice has triumphed Vladimir ProskuryakovMinister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Canada

“Symbols of Nazism and the glorification of Nazi henchmen cannot have a place in the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition,” the diplomat noted.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the dismantling of the controversial monument was the first step towards eliminating the legacy of the Ukrainian Nazis in the country. The diplomatic department added that the demolition of the remaining memorials to Nazi collaborators would be proof of the seriousness of Canada’s intentions to distance itself from Ukraine’s Nazi past.

Canada became one of the safe havens for the Nazis after World War II

On September 22, 2023, at a meeting of the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Vladimir Zelensky, among the guests was 98-year-old former SS man Jaroslav Hunka, whom Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota introduced to the applause of the audience as “a fighter for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later called the man's presence a terrible mistake. The politician also recalled that those invited to the meeting did not have sufficient information when they greeted Hunka with applause.

All SS troops, which included the volunteer division “Galicia”, which included Gunko, were recognized by the Nuremberg Military Tribunal as a criminal organization. At the end of October 2023, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs put Hunka on the wanted list.