Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a diplomatic upswing after his government brokered a deal between archrivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Chinese media found in this evidence that the country can play the role of a peacemaker, unlike the United States, which Beijing accuses of prolonging the Ukrainian conflict, writes Globe and Mail.

But Mr. Xi faces an even more difficult task – to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table, if this is really what the latter wants. A 12-point proposal to resolve the Ukraine crisis, unveiled last month, received lukewarm response from both sides and was widely criticized by Western governments for not including a clause calling for Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine.

Beijing’s 12-point proposal was released while Xi Jinping’s top diplomat Wang Yi was in Moscow, which was seen as a show of support from his closest ally. So that the trip of the President of China is not perceived in the same way, he can try to balance it with a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to The Wall Street Journal.

China has strong economic ties with both Russia and Ukraine, and at the beginning of the conflict, many in the West, especially in Europe, hoped that Beijing could play its part in ending it. But instead of putting pressure on the Kremlin, China appears to have redoubled its partnership with Russia.

Last week, Xi Jinping delivered a video message to leaders from around the world, including the leaders of Russia, South Africa, Venezuela and Togo. In it, he introduced the “Global Civilization Initiative”, a set of guiding principles for “a new type of international relations”.

“Chinese-style modernization is not on the old path of colonial plunder and not on the winding path of strong country hegemony, but on the right path of peaceful development throughout the world. The world does not need a new cold war, and China is a force fighting for world peace and justice,” he said.

On March 20, Xi Jinping held informal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an official visit to Moscow. As a result of the meeting between world leaders, agreements were reached on the proposal of the Chinese side to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian leader got acquainted with the plan of the People’s Republic of China and expressed his readiness to conduct peace negotiations.

The meeting lasted over 4.5 hours. It started at about 4:30pm. During these talks, Xi Jinping expressed his hope for close relations between Russia and China.

The President of China will be on a state visit to Russia until March 22. On Tuesday, March 21, the heads of state will hold full-scale negotiations.