When, last summer, Daniele Lupo and Enrico Rossi decided to play together, interrupting the relationship with Alex Ranghieri and Adrian Carambula, very few thought that the former teammates could get back together after the stormy farewell of 2017. Instead, you want to give a demonstration to the former comrades who had left them, either due to lack of alternatives, the Italian-Canadian from Pordenone and the Italian-Uruguayan from Montevideo decided to put aside the old grudges, forget the five years in which they did nothing not to avoid, and try again. Carambula gave up the already booked holiday and extended his hand to his old friend who had been instrumental (together with the then blue coach Paulao) in bringing him to Italy in 2014.

Today, nine months later, they are the first blue couple (followed by coach Daniele Di Stefano), and they are still on the podium of an Elite16 Pro Tour beach volleyball tournament. In Montreal, in front of part of Ranghieri's family (maternal side) who still lives there, they beat the Brazilians Evandro (2017 world champion) and Arthur 2-0 (24-22, 22-20) in the final and finished in third place the tournament.

Emotions and Entertainment — "My legs were shaking – Ranghieri says still excited, after greeting his uncle Mario on the microphone – and Adrian was my rock today". Carambula who, without showing off the skyball (she had done it in recent days), entertained the large audience present: "The more you incite us – he harangued the stands – the more we give you back the show". And if few would have bet on the success of the couple who had already made all fans rub their eyes when they appeared on the international scene for the first time eight years ago, even fewer would have bet on the fact that, shortly thereafter, they would become the first blue pair. Today, however, if one scrolls through the Olympic rankings, despite having not yet played the number of tournaments necessary to be qualified for Paris 2024, the Azzurri of the Air Force are abundantly in the top positions. In the seven Elite16 tournaments played together, they collected three third places and three fifth places, better than any other Italian couple: in Montreal, after the podium at the Edmonton Challenge, Nicolai-Cottafava were eliminated in qualifying, like Lupo-Rossi. Lupo-Rossi who are making an incredible effort this season and, at the moment, are the third blue pair in the ranking (and Paris at most two per nation qualify).

The final — In the final for the third place there is immediately great balance on the field. The ball change works on both sides and the Brazilians try to administer a mini-break in their favor. Ranghieri closes well on the block and Carambula is always reactive in defence. The Azzurri are always there and, after returning from the technical time out, they speed up the pace of the game and try to extend. At the end, however, Evandro warms his arm from the serve and calls everything into question. Four set points canceled by the South Americans, on 22 all, with a mistake in attack by Evandro and an ace by Carambula (who prefers the jump-float to skyball) the Italian couple takes home the first set. The Brazilians have a decidedly better start in the second set, so much so as to induce the Italians to call time out already at 3-0. The blue game, however, immediately regains fluidity: on the pitch Ranghieri and Carambula play calmly, recover, and, on all 20, unleash their heavy artillery: Ranghieri's uncatchable attack and the Friulian's wall for the third podium in an Elite16.

Path — In Montreal, Ranghieri-Carambula started in a particularly competitive group of three Brazilian couples. Overcome Renato-Vitor Felipe and George-Andre in straight sets, the Azzurri had stopped against Evandro-Arthur, but they had nevertheless overcome the group as leaders, guaranteeing direct access to the quarterfinals. There they had met the Germans.

