According to initial reports, at least six people have died and many have been injured. Apparently, panic broke out before the game because many visitors did not come to the stadium due to Corona requirements.

Football fans packed for the opening of the Africa Cup of Nations on January 9th Image: AFP

BAccording to media reports, several people were killed and many injured in a mass panic before the Africa Cup of Nations game hosted by Cameroon. At least six people were killed, the AP news agency reported on Monday evening, citing regional governor Naseri Paul Biya. There could have been more deaths. At least 40 people were injured.

The panic in the run-up to the round of 16 between the hosts and the Comoros in the Stade d’Olembé in the capital Yaoundé is said to have been triggered because many people did not come to the stadium.

According to the information, 50,000 people tried to watch the game. 60,000 visitors fit into the stadium, but due to the Corona regulations, only 80 percent of the seats (48,000) were allowed to be filled. Cameroon’s game against Comoros (2-1) started at 20:00 CET; initially there was no information about incidents. Cameroon is through the victory in the quarterfinals.