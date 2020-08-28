This Friday, around fifty demonstrators reserved a welcoming committee for the Minister of Labor, visiting the premises of the Direccte d’Hérouville-Saint-Clair Saint Clair, near Caen. Among them, a dozen labor inspectors, who came, at the call of the CGT, the South and the FSU, to defend the fate of their colleague Anthony Smith, sanctioned by the ministry for having demanded, during the health crisis, the provision of masks for employees of a home help association in Reims. “Here, we already knew the feats of arms of Elisabeth Borne, then Minister of Ecology at the time of the fire at the Lubrizol factory”, quipped Gérald Le Corre. “And hardly appointed to the Ministry of Labor, her first decision will have been to severely sanction our colleague who has just done his job by automatically transferring him 200 kilometers from home, which calls into question all his family life” continues the health / work manager at the CGT.

At a run, between the visit of a PSA site and that of an integration association that manufactures masks, Elisabeth Borne’s quick visit to the Direccte d’Hérouville-Saint-Clair enabled the labor inspectors angry to be heard. “It was a symbolic action, but we wanted to mark the occasion,” says Gérald Le Corre.

In a tense social context where the agents of the ministry suffer from no longer being able to exercise their mission without pressure from the supervisory authority, the trade unionist recalled this Friday in front of the demonstrators that “this fight for Anthony Smith is obviously part of a framework more general, that of the fight for trade union freedoms called into question for years and much more with the Covid ”. For the trade unionist, it is more than ever essential to act collectively, as an interpreter, to unite against anti-union repression. To defend “all the repressed of the current period” he insists before singing: “the comrades punished at the psychiatric hospital of Saint-Étienne-Du-Rouvray for having given memos in which the management requested caregivers to dry their masks for reuse; our comrades from National Education in Sarthe, suspended since the spring for opposing the establishment of the E3C, but also postmen and railway workers, dismissed for having gone on strike against the pension reform… ”

On September 9, the trade unions met at the Ministry of Labor. The opportunity for the CGT to demand the lifting of the sanction against Anthony Smith, but not only. “There is unfortunately no shortage of subjects between the Covid, the attacks against the public service but especially the territorial reform of the government which will blow up the services of the ministry”, indicates Gérald Le Corre.

Marion d’Allard