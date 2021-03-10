In the California city of Montecito, an estate was put up for sale, which is located near the mansion of the British Prince Garia and his wife Megan Markle. Realtors actually offered to become neighbors of famous spouses. Reported by the New York Post.

The vacant mansion is located on a plot that is separated from the estate of the Duke and Duchess by dense thickets of trees. For the opportunity to settle in front of the couple, they asked for $ 22 million (over 1.6 billion rubles). According to the publication, interest in the property may increase due to the recent interview of Prince Garia and Meghan Markle with American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. During the conversation, the couple talked about life in the royal family.

The mansion with an area of ​​more than 16 square feet (more than 1.5 thousand square meters) is located on an area of ​​more than two hectares. It was built in 1999, but over time it underwent large-scale renovations. The house has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, two kitchens, a study, a dining room, a living room and a gym. The territory has a swimming pool, garage and a guest house. The area is also home to American actress Gwyneth Paltrow and TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in California in August 2020. They bought a mansion in Santa Barbara from Russian banker Sergei Grishin for almost $ 15 million, taking part of the amount in a mortgage. The estate became the first joint property of the couple. In addition to the mansion, the territory is also equipped with a tennis court, a tea house, a garage for five cars and two guest houses.

