Currently, California’s labor market experiences a growing Demand for Spanish bilingual professionals. This is driven by the desire of many organizations to provide a more inclusive and accessible service to a diverse population.

According to the portal Indeed, Children’s Bureau, also known as All For Kidslook for canddata for the position of Case Manager/Home Visitor (Bilingual Spanish) in Palmdale, California. This job offers an attractive salary of between US$28 and US$30 per hour and also provides an opportunity to positively impact the lives of families.

California Job Details and Applicant Responsibilities



The role of Case Manager/Home Visitor involves the implementation of prevention efforts home-based for moderate to high risk families with children ages 0-5 years.

The selected candidates will help families strengthen the bond with their children and understand child development. Key responsibilities include: conducting assessments, referring to external agencies and documenting detailed description of the services provided.

In addition, professionals in this role will help families in crisis situationswill coordinate information for participant referrals and maintain detailed records. It is also essential that Candidates have the skills to establish relationships of trust with families and provide research-based information on health, safety, nutrition and child development.

To qualify for this position, you must meet the following requirements:

Own a master’s degree in Social Work, Psychology, Family Counseling or a related field.

At least Two years of experience working with families and children from 0 to 5 years, or in a parent support role is required.

Experience and knowledge of community resources is also desirable.

The role demands communication skills both verbal and written, and the ability to work in a multicultural environment.

Previous experience in home visits is also preferred, as is the ability to work collaboratively with community organizations.

The Children’s Bureau provides a package of important benefitswhich includes medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as a 401K plan. In addition, Free time, holidays and wellness days are provided to promote a healthy work-life balance.

Finally, it is important to know that Employees also have access to the internal Elevate Universitywhich encourages growth and continuous training.