People who suffer from a terminal illness that, in most cases, prevent them from having an adequate quality of life, They can make the decision to end their suffering through euthanasia. However, this option is not available throughout the United States, although California does have a law on this. These are the conditions approved in the state.

The law, known as the “end of life option act”which came into effect in June 2016, gives people who are approved a series of medications to end their life.

It is important to say that the administration of the drug is done directly by the person, and not by a health professional. The effect basically puts them to sleep, until eventually their heart stops beating and they die.

Between the requirements to make this law valid are:

California residency must be demonstrated.

Must be 18 years or older.

People diagnosed with a terminal illness who have six months or less to live.

The person must be in full use of their mental faculties.

You must have the physical capacity to take the drug.

It should be noted that This option is voluntary for both patients and doctors, That is to say, health professionals are not obliged to provide the medication if the patient requests it. Those who do access are not subject to legal liability or professional sanction if they follow all the steps imposed by law.

In this option, A prescription is given that can be presented at a pharmacy to obtain the medication which should be ingested according to the instructions given by the doctor. The person must be in a private place and accompanied by someone. Finally, either the doctor or family members must dispose of the remaining drug.

How many people have resorted to the euthanasia law in California?

According to information from the California Department of Public Health, cited by the media cnnfrom June 2016 to December 31, 2022, 5,168 people requested access to the end of life option. Of them, 3,349, equivalent to 64 percent, died after taking the medications.

They also detailed that 90.6 percent were people who were admitted to a hospice. On the other hand, they announced that 88 percent corresponded to white people, followed by Hispanics with 3.5 percent.