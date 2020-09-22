On 54th Street in South Los Angeles, the light gray pavement and shrubs planted a few months ago must help bring the neighborhood down on hot days (LOIC PIALAT / RADIO FRANCE)

In 1990, downtown Los Angeles was experiencing six days at over 35 degrees. He could live 22 a year by 2050, and the heat would kill at least 60 people every summer.

Suddenly, LA is trying to counter the effects of global warming by, for example, modifying the asphalt on its roads. While tar has reigned on the roads for about 70 years, Los Angeles decided in 2015 to test other types of pavements, which would not absorb as much light, which would heat the pavement less. First on car parks, and since 2017 on sections of streets across the city. The usual black road becomes light gray. White, it would be dangerous to reflect too much light.

The town hall continues to try different methods such as titanium dioxide, a kind of sunscreen for the road. The temperature on the ground could drop more than five degrees with these methods. The town hall is targeting 400 kilometers of so-called “refreshing” streets by the 2028 Olympics.

“Cooling roofs”, which reflect light on the same principle as pavements, are compulsory on new constructions. There are believed to be more than 35,000. The mayor has also pledged to plant nearly 100,000 trees by next year. This is why we see shrubs along these streets with the new coating. Another technique, relatively simple: add shade to bus stops.

In Winnetka, a neighborhood in northwest Los Angeles, it’s warmer than almost anywhere else in the city. (LOIC PIALAT / RADIO FRANCE)

With more wooded streets and better insulated homes, affluent neighborhoods in LA are generally less affected by heat. “We are looking for solutions that do not depend solely on the behavior of a family, explains Jonathan Parfrey, director of the NGO Climate Resolve. And the great thing about the refreshing streets and rooftops is that the whole neighborhood benefits. Insulating a house only benefits those who live there. “

Planting trees for shade is great. But in a state facing more intense droughts, how many of these trees will survive on little water? In addition, the paving of roads is expensive, around 25,000 euros per kilometer. But Greg Spotts, the man in charge of the pavement at Los Angeles City Hall, is optimistic: “The two main challenges with this type of pavement are making sure it doesn’t get so dirty that it loses its stains. thermal advantages, and that the cost of installation and maintenance remains affordable. But Los Angeles has done so in the past, with natural gas buses for example. ”

We used our purchasing power and our visibility to make new environmental technologies more accessible. Greg Spotts, Los Angeles City Hall to franceinfo

Greg Spotts also concedes that these initiatives relate to adaptation to the effects of global warming, more than the fight against this warming.