A light-engine plane crashed in the USA, it crashed onto a truck, reports ABC…

The incident took place on Friday in the port of Los Angeles (California). According to the TV company, the victim of the accident was the pilot of the aircraft. Another person in the truck was injured. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

The reason for the incident is being established. The port is operating normally.

Recall that in 2019 in the US state of Florida, a light-engine plane crashed into a car upon landing. Two passengers of the plane were killed.

It was also reported that in Florida, a man escaped from a light aircraft falling on him.