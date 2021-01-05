Calais (Pas-de-Calais), special envoy.

On this early morning of December 24, the shadows of four mobile gendarmerie vans fall into place in front of the Calais police station. Several vehicles are already present: cleaning services, border police, technical and scientific police, national police. Once the signal is given, the procession sets off. The tour of evictions from makeshift camps begins. In order to dissuade the exiles from settling on vacant lots, near roads or under bridges in the city center, the occupants of each place are dislodged, at a rate of approximately every two days. The epidemic has not changed anything. In this port city where between 800 and 1000 foreigners survive in the hope of reaching England for a better situation, expulsions are part of the routine. They are nonetheless violent. Since the end of the “Calais jungle” in October 2016, the elimination of “fixing points” by the town hall and the prefecture seems to have turned into an obsession.

“Hello, please leave the premises. Come on, let’s go! “ With these words, the mobile gendarmes are chasing a few dozen exiles who had found refuge on the outskirts of the former Calais Racing Club stadium to shelter from the rain and the icy wind from the North Sea, which blows continuously. Shopping bags or bin bags well filled under their arms, the young men disperse without arguing. A small group is controlled by the border police. “Sometimes, some are arrested and then released, others are in police custody or are taken to administrative detention centers. Nobody knows why, it’s very arbitrary ”, explains Sandra Caumel, of Human Rights Observers (HRO). For three years, the members of this inter-association collective have been documenting the violence of the expulsions in Calais and Grande-Synthe. In 2020, they counted more than 1,000 in the two municipalities. On this day, five places of life are in the sights of the authorities. No end to evictions, even on New Year’s Eve …

“People find themselves in the street, with nothing”

A little further, between the city hospital and the highway, a few tents are discreetly set up on a vacant lot. “Before, there were trees here”, specifies the observer of HRO. To prevent the exiles from finding refuge in the groves, the town hall shamelessly deforces. With a plastic bag filled with pieces of bread in his hand, Mahir, a young Tunisian, returns from a food distribution provided by a charity. When he entrusted his things to a friend present at the camp, he thought they were safe. On the other side of the perimeter held by the mobile gendarmes, he saw his tent taken away by the cleaning services. “Here, it’s a shitty life! “ exclaims, annoyed, the young man, in Calais for thirteen days.

At the end of the morning, the backs of the cleaning service trucks are full of things seized from the camps. The tents, barely dismantled and still laden with objects, were thrown away unceremoniously. The blankets are trampled and the bags thrown in the dumpster. After the expulsions, the exiles, with the help of associations, tried to recover their personal belongings. When cell phones are found, they are not always in good condition. As for the tents, they are sometimes lacerated with a knife to make them unusable. “People find themselves in the street, with nothing”, notes Sandra Caumel of HRO.

On another camp, installed on the edge of a BMX field, lives a small Eritrean community. The inhabitants do not seem surprised when the procession of gendarmes arrives. They have already moved their things to prevent them from being seized. Normally the tents are pitched in the mud, wedged between bushes and tarpaulins, to protect themselves from the cold. Proximity also poses new problems at the time of Covid-19, several cases have been reported. “Even if it can be a source of concern, the Covid is not their priority, explains Siloé Medriane, from Utopia 56. For them, it is survival. “ On the ground, pucks of tear gas testify to previous expulsions, which sometimes take place in a more tense manner. As last November 11, where one of the inhabitants, still hospitalized, was wounded in the face by a shot from LBD 40. This does not prevent, each time, the camp to reconstitute itself.

Smaïn, 22, has been living here for five months. He points to the water cans on the ground in the camp: “When we sleep or we are not there, the CRS trample and empty the water reserves, they cut our tents with their knives”, he describes. “When there is someone in a tent, they knock it down”, he explains, mimicking the action. The gesture recalls the image of the police at work on November 23 at Place de la République, in Paris. The violent expulsion of a temporary camp in the center of the capital had triggered a wave of indignation, to the extent of forcing the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, to admit that some of these images were “Shocking”. In Calais, on the other hand, the routine of violence suffered by exiles for several years does not seem to alert the government.

Everyone has only one idea: to join England

At the day care center managed by Secours Catholique, the only place in town open during the day to receive homeless foreigners, more than a hundred of them offer themselves a little respite for an after-dinner. festive Christmas lunch. Young men are warming up, playing cards, recharging their phones or chatting over a hot drink. All of them have only one idea in mind: to join England, by any means and whatever the danger. Some have tried to cross the UK border before, most often in the backs of trucks. Without success. When you mention the word “police”, the reaction is always the same: “Police big problem”. For Salah, a young Egyptian living in the streets of the city center, “The police don’t give a damn about us, they’re just there to beat us with batons”. Joseph, a volunteer with the Secours Catholique, is outraged by the repeated police violence. ” It’s exaggerated ! “ he repeats. He lifts the cap of a mutic young man, installed away from the others. A wound, just stitched up, runs the length of his skull. “When they ask to get their things back, that’s often where it goes wrong. He wanted to get his cell phone back, he was beaten up ”, explains Joseph. Another was detained 42 hours at the police station a week earlier. He lowers his mask while he shows his wounds: his lip, opened by a baton, is still swollen, his teeth have been scratched by the blows. Aroun, a 31-year-old Chadian, also wants to tell his story. He was also injured, when he lived in the Saint-Denis camp, in the Paris region, evacuated in November. “There was gas, the police told us to leave, so I ran in one direction. The police grabbed me and beat me. They broke my arm “, he testifies. Freshly arrived in Calais, he hopes to reach England: “There, I can find a job, it will be better than here. “

“Deportations and police violence are the two big problems facing exiles in Calais “, comments Juliette Delaplace, head of the local Catholic Relief Service. She no longer hesitates to use the term ” bullying “ when she talks about the anti-migrant policy carried out there: “They want to discourage them from living here, and we, the associations, to help them. “ On December 16, the city thus installed, at the request of the government, rocks on the outskirts of a camp, condemning access to associations. On the legal ground, the collectives are getting organized to respond to the blows carried by the prefecture and the town hall. In September, twelve associations failed before the administrative court to have an anti-distribution decree annulled. And on December 24, justice granted the city the right to evict under the bridges of its downtown. “What they are already doing without a known legal basis! “ indignant Sandra Caumel of Human Rights Observers. According to the Observatory for evictions from informal living spaces, this is the case in 93.73% of evictions in Calais and Grande-Synthe.