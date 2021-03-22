Another penalty against Cádiz, and there are already eight. The match between Villarreal and Cádiz left the controversy served. In Cádiz they do not understand the arbitration criteria on the fouls by hand of the current season. This Sunday there were two plays in La Cerámica in opposite areas and with different criteria, the one that angers the Cadista coach and his players, who are lost and ask someone to explain the reason for each decision.

The first play was early, in minute 2 the ball hit Jens Jonsson’s hand as he tried to defend an opponent’s attack. The shot, according to Cervera, “was going through the roof”, but by regulation it is a penalty and was decreed by referee César Soto Grado. What the yellows don’t understand is why Yeremi Pino’s hand in the last minute was not a penalty and not even the referee came to see the review. (These images are not included in the video summary of the match).

After this play in which the ball hits Yeremi’s hand, detached from the body, while Iván Alejo pressed to get that ball in the area, the referee seems to receive information from the VOR room and repeats something like: “It bounces on the ground and hits the player’s hand.” This is the criterion that prevailed in the play, but it gives Cervera something to think about: “One is checked and whistled, the other is not checked and is not whistled. Understand the people who generate doubts for me ”. And finally he asks a question: “Where is the difference between a ball that goes nowhere and a ball that stays in the area?”

The Cádiz dressing room has already expressed on several occasions not understanding the criterion of the hands in the area because they have experienced similar situations for and against and there has been no parity of criteria. Hence the anger of the club.

This Sunday, Iván Alejo spoke to the club’s official media after the match against Villarreal and stated “many times we don’t know the criteria used for the hands. You see that your work is spoiled by a decision, but you have to abide by it. “

The yellow winger is left with the positive part, “at the level of play it has been one of the best games we have made, but the penalty in the first minutes has penalized us. It has a lot of merit to lock Villarreal in his field with the players he has I am very proud of my people and if we continue in this dynamic I believe that salvation will be a real objective “.

Iza Carcelén also attended the official club media after the defeat and was in tune with the words of her teammate Alejo, “They give us another penalty, but you have to see it because you have to analyze the direction of the ball. They are all whistling and there is no other”.

He stays with his return after injury: “I have felt well physically and very liberated. I played a complete game but what matters is that we lost and we are already thinking about the next home game. “