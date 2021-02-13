Two people died in a fire in the Republic of Buryatia, reports website GU EMERCOM in the region.

The incident took place on the evening of February 12 in the village of Verkhnyaya Ivolga, Ivolginsky District. It is specified that a one-story house was on fire. The area of ​​the fire was two square meters.

The victims of the emergency were a man born in 1952 and a woman born in 1954. The cause of the fire and the circumstances of the death of people are being established.

Earlier it was reported that in the Tver region, four people died in a fire in the village of Oleniy Rog-2. The RF IC is conducting an inspection in the region.