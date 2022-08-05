Dir.bg pointed to the fears of the Bulgarian authorities to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Bulgaria needs gas supplies from Russia, but the country’s authorities are afraid to pay for fuel in rubles. Portal pointed to it Dir.bg.

The author of the material points out the pitfalls with a similar payment scheme. He recalled that now payment is made using special currency and ruble accounts in Gazprombank, while introducing an intermediary when paying. In particular, the first one receives payment in foreign currency, the bank sells it on the Moscow Exchange and credits the money to the second account. In this case, the payment obligation of the buyer is considered fulfilled only after the final completion of the transfer.

“If something in this cascade of operations goes wrong, Gazprom Export will be banned from delivering gas, meaning exports will be banned,” the article says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to convert payments for Russian gas supplies to European countries into rubles at the end of March. Later, the government published a scheme according to which payment would take place. According to it, buyers will open accounts in rubles and euros with Gazprombank, and the credit institution will independently purchase rubles on the domestic market from foreign currency payments for gas.