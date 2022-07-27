The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission of Bulgaria received a proposal from Bulgargaz to increase gas prices by 53.7% in August. According to the TV channel on July 27 bTVIf the request of the gas company is granted, then in August the cost of natural gas in the country will reach 286 leva (about €143) per megawatt-hour.

At the same time, this month the price for gas in the country is 186.47 leva (about €95.34) without additional payments per megawatt-hour.

On July 14, it was reported that the people of Bulgaria ridiculed the proposal of the European Commission to reduce the temperature of heating in homes to prevent an energy crisis. A number of users ironically suggested that the next request from the European Commission could be to eat less or go hungry for the sake of politics.

On July 8, retired Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov outlined how, in his opinion, to defeat Russia’s gas monopoly. Petkov believes that the opening of the interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and the supply of Azerbaijani gas through it will put an end to the “Russian monopoly.”

On April 27, Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz, as well as to the Polish company PGNIG. The Russian side recalled that payments for blue fuel supplied from April 1 must be made in rubles.

At the same time, Petkov said that the Bulgarian government was ready to cut off Russian gas supplies and had a plan for alternative sources. For Bulgaria, he said, this will mean lower prices and greater energy independence. Against the backdrop of a difficult situation in Bulgaria, Petkov was dismissed. The politician blamed Russia for the incident.