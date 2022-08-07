The Bulgarian Navy cleared an anti-personnel mine on a beach near the town of Tsarevo. This was reported on August 7 radio station BNR.

“The Bulgarian Navy received two signals about unexploded ordnance discovered in the waters of the southern Bulgarian Black Sea coast. This morning, an anti-personnel mine was destroyed, which turned out to be near the central beach of the resort town of Tsarevo. message radio stations.

On Monday, August 8, the Bulgarian Navy will destroy another mine – anti-tank. She was found on the beach near the town of Chernomorets.

Mina on the beach near the town of Tsarevo was discovered by tourists. According to them, she swam in the water. Access to the beach has already been restored.

How the mines could end up on the beaches of Bulgaria is not reported.

On August 1, the Romanian military carried out a controlled detonation of a sea mine that was drifting in the Black Sea. She was found at a distance of 3.6 km from the coast.

On April 7, military expert Dmitry Boltenkov, in a conversation with Izvestia, announced that hundreds of mines laid by the Ukrainian Navy and torn from anchor by storms could drift for years in the Black Sea. They pose a serious danger, since the mines are ancient, and there is no self-destruction system in them.

On March 22, the Turkish Navy urged sailors to be more careful when entering the Black Sea and watch for drifting mines. The warning was sent out after the Russian FSB reported that the Ukrainian Navy, after the start of the Russian special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, set up minefields on the approaches to the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.