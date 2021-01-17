In Dagestan Buinaksk, the number of residents who needed medical assistance after the poisoning increased.

As reported Interfax, in total, 303 people turned to hospitals, of which 239 were children, hospitalization was required for 199 patients.

There are currently 70 people in the hospital. On the eve of 93 children were discharged from medical institutions of the Dagestan city.

We will remind, mass poisoning began in Buinaksk on January 11. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under the article on the provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers.

Rospotrebnadzor experts have established that the cause of the mass poisoning was contaminated drinking water, which was supplied to the population in violation of sanitary legislation.

It was reported that after poisoning with tap water in Buinaksk, the population will be vaccinated against hepatitis A.