The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, invited this Sunday (10) the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, to visit his country, during the meeting they held in Argentina and which was confirmed to EF AgencyAnd by a spokesperson for the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Although the sources did not give details of the meeting, which took place on the occasion of their trip to Buenos Aires for the inauguration of Javier Milei as the new Argentine president, the Ukrainian president himself later published on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter) a message with two photographs to illustrate the meeting.

In the message, Zelensky said he invited Lacalle Pou to visit Ukraine, in addition to noting that both paid “attention to the prospect of holding the Ukraine-Latin America summit.”

The Ukrainian president seemed to be referring to the offer that the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, and the chancellor, Diana Mondino, made to him a few days ago, in a telephone conversation, when they talked about the possibility of organizing a Peace Summit on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in Buenos Aires.

During the meeting with Lacalle Pou, who was accompanied by his Foreign Minister, Omar Paganini, and the Uruguayan ambassador to Argentina, Carlos Enciso, Zelensky thanked Uruguay “for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

“I thanked Uruguay for sending its representative to the most recent Peace Formula meeting and expressed my hope that Uruguay will participate in the next round of talks in Switzerland,” he said.

The former Soviet republic has been waging a bloody war against Russia since February 24, 2022, when Vladimir Putin's troops invaded Ukrainian territory. Zelensky's trip to Argentina for Javier Milei's inauguration is his first to Latin America since the start of the war.