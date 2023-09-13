The Romanian ultras do not recognize the independence of their opponents’ country: in the 18th minute the referee interrupts the game
The match between Romania and Kosovo was suspended in the 18th minute of play. The French referee Delajod in fact decided to interrupt the match due to the discriminatory chants chanted by the Romanian ultras present at the National Arena in Bucharest.
The home fans shouted slogans such as: “Kosovo is Serbia” (a phrase also present on a banner) and repeated several times “Serbia Serbia Serbia”, to underline how Kosovo’s independence is not recognised. The players returned to the locker room.
